The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The COLIN McENROE Show

Brainwashing: From the Korean War to cults to today

Published April 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
The term brainwashing has been used throughout history by scientists, politicians, journalists, as well as in movies and literature. This hour: a look at the history and science of brainwashing.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Cat Pastor, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
