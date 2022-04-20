Brainwashing: From the Korean War to cults to today

The term brainwashing has been used throughout history by scientists, politicians, journalists, as well as in movies and literature. This hour: a look at the history and science of brainwashing.

Joel Dimsdale : Distinguished Professor Emeritus in the Department of Psychiatry at University of California, San Diego, and author of Dark Persuasion: A History of Brainwashing from Pavlov to Social Media .

: Distinguished Professor Emeritus in the Department of Psychiatry at University of California, San Diego, and author of . Timothy Melley: Professor of English at Miami University.

Colin McEnroe, Cat Pastor, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.