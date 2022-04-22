The Nose looks at ‘The Batman’ and trouble at Netflix
Matt Reeves’ The Batman is the highest-grossing film of 2022 so far by a fairly wide margin. It stars Robert Pattinson in the title role, and it’s the first entry in a new Batman shared universe. Two sequels are expected and two HBO Max television series are planned. Pattinson’s Batman exists alongside the DC Extended Universe, in which Ben Affleck plays Batman, and, it turns out, alongside a universe where Michael Keaton is still Batman. It’s a shared multiverse that I’m talking about, I guess. Pattinson is Batman in what is apparently called ‘Earth-2.’ I am not making any of this up. I could not make any of this up.
Anyway, The Batman premieres on HBO on April 23. It is available to stream on HBO Max and for digital rental and purchase now. Oh, and it’s still in theaters, too.
And: Netflix announced this week that it lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of the year and that it expects to lose another 2 million this quarter. And its animation department is kind of falling apart. And it’s now going to crack down on password sharing. And then its market value dropped more than $50 billion over night. Yikes.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Robert Morse, Impish Tony-Winning Comedy Star, Is Dead at 90 He dazzled as a charming corporate schemer in “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.” His later triumphs included a memorable role on “Mad Men.”
- Liz Sheridan, ‘Seinfeld’ actress, dead at 93
- Radu Lupu, celebrated Romanian pianist, dies at age 76
- In Cleveland, Some Fans Are Guardians Only of the Past Cleveland’s baseball team adopted a new nickname, and their home opener was the first in years without Native American protests. That doesn’t mean everyone was happy.
- The Artful, Subdued Translations of Modern Pop Young artists like Latto, Vince Staples, and Doechii are subtly persuading listeners to rethink the way music genres can be interpreted.
- Rachel Zegler Is Finding Her Voice Cast in starring roles in West Side Story and Snow White, a high schooler became an overnight celebrity. What comes next?
- Johnny Depp in court says he has never struck any woman in his life
- Taylor Swift was the inspiration for the name of a new millipede species
- Gen X Was Right About Everything. Here’s Proof Album anniversary tours are just our generation’s cultural victory lap
- A 4-year-old can run errands alone … and not just on reality TV
- What Happened to Jon Stewart? He is comedy royalty. But the world has changed since he was at the height of his powers.
- Why the Past 10 Years of American Life Have Been Uniquely Stupid It’s not just a phase.
- Elon Musk says he has secured the money to buy Twitter
- Florida legislature passes bill repealing Disney special tax status
- Martin McDonagh Isn’t Done Talking After a two-year delay that spanned a pandemic and his 50th birthday, McDonagh is back on Broadway with his new play, Hangmen—no longer the enfant terrible of the theater world, but still turning heads.
- Crap music isn’t as good as it used to be What is 2022’s equivalent to The Ketchup Song? Where are the tunes that teach us how to “Cha cha real smooth”?
GUESTS:
- Sam Hadelman: Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn
- James Hanley: Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College
- Tracy Wu Fastenberg: Development officer at Connecticut Children’s
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.
