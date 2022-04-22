© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose looks at ‘The Batman’ and trouble at Netflix

Published April 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
The Batman
Jonathan Olley
/
Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
Robert Pattinson as the title character in Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman.’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

When this week’s Nose hits the sky, it’s not just a call. It’s a warning.

Matt Reeves’ The Batman is the highest-grossing film of 2022 so far by a fairly wide margin. It stars Robert Pattinson in the title role, and it’s the first entry in a new Batman shared universe. Two sequels are expected and two HBO Max television series are planned. Pattinson’s Batman exists alongside the DC Extended Universe, in which Ben Affleck plays Batman, and, it turns out, alongside a universe where Michael Keaton is still Batman. It’s a shared multiverse that I’m talking about, I guess. Pattinson is Batman in what is apparently called ‘Earth-2.’ I am not making any of this up. I could not make any of this up.

Anyway, The Batman premieres on HBO on April 23. It is available to stream on HBO Max and for digital rental and purchase now. Oh, and it’s still in theaters, too.

And: Netflix announced this week that it lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of the year and that it expects to lose another 2 million this quarter. And its animation department is kind of falling apart. And it’s now going to crack down on password sharing. And then its market value dropped more than $50 billion over night. Yikes.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Sam Hadelman: Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn
  • James Hanley: Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College
  • Tracy Wu Fastenberg: Development officer at Connecticut Children’s

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident.
