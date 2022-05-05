From local to global: A critical look at the CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has hired an advisor to review the agency. This comes as the CDC faces scrutiny for its pandemic response and communications. This hour, we ask what the CDC should, and could, look like into the future.

Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo : The inaugural Director of the Pandemic Center at the Brown School of Public Health, and a Professor of Epidemiology.

: The inaugural Director of the Pandemic Center at the Brown School of Public Health, and a Professor of Epidemiology. Dr. Saad Omer : Professor of Medicine and the Epidemiology of Microbial Diseases at Yale University, where he is also Director of the Yale Institute for Global Health.

: Professor of Medicine and the Epidemiology of Microbial Diseases at Yale University, where he is also Director of the Yale Institute for Global Health. Dr. Jennifer Bacani McKenney : A family physician, based in Kansas, who is also the Wilson County and Fredonia City Health Officer.

: A family physician, based in Kansas, who is also the Wilson County and Fredonia City Health Officer. Lori Freeman: Chief Executive Officer of the National Association of County and City Health Officials.

