The Nose says goodbye to the iPod and looks at HBO Max’s ‘The Staircase’
Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.
It’s the end of an era. Apple announced this week that it has ended production of the last iPod-only device it was still making, the iPod Touch. Apple debuted the original iPod in October, 2001, and has sold an estimated 450 million iPods since. Existing stock of the iPod Touch is available while supplies last.
And: The Staircase is an HBO Max miniseries based on the 2004 French docuseries of the same name and the true story it tells. Colin Firth plays Michael Peterson, a man accused of murdering his wife.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- George Pérez, Who Gave New Life to Wonder Woman, Dies at 67 Working for both Marvel and DC, he created comic book series that brought superheroes together, and was co-creator of The New Teen Titans.
- Ric Parnell, Real Drummer in a Famous Fake Band, Dies at 70 The central characters in the mockumentary “This Is Spinal Tap” were comic actors, but Mr. Parnell was an actual professional musician.
- In Conversation: John C. Reilly The actor thinks audiences just want to be surprised. He’d do (almost) anything to oblige.
- Fred Savage is fired from ‘The Wonder Years’ over allegations of misconduct
- ‘Sex Education’ actor Ncuti Gatwa will be the first Black lead in ‘Doctor Who’
- ‘A Strange Loop’ earns a leading 11 Tony Award nominations
- Warhol’s ‘Marilyn,’ at $195 Million, Shatters Auction Record for an American Artist At Christie’s sale for charity, the glamorous silk-screen beat out Basquiat’s skull painting that had set a record in 2017.
- Elizabeth Olsen: ‘Throwing Marvel under the bus takes away from the talented crew’ The reluctant star is returning as the witchy Wanda in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’. She talks to Jacob Stolworthy about superhero film flak, her famous sisters’ advice, and why she rarely watches herself on screen
- Marty Friedman on why streaming listeners are skipping guitar solos: “Solos often have an obligatory existence – they must be there for a deeper reason” The former Megadeth man says guitar solos are often included to meet a quota, rather than because the song actually requires one
- FIFA and EA Sports End Decades-Long Video Game Partnership The demise of a relationship that produced one of the most popular games of all time will mean risks for soccer’s governing body but few changes for consumers.
- “Succession” actor James Cromwell super-glued himself to a Starbucks counter as part of PETA’s vegan milk protest
- The PG-13 Rating Has Become Meaningless
- Marcelo dropped from Lyon first team for “farting and laughing” in dressing room - sources
- I Toot, Therefore I Am A new philosophy paper attempts to answer a crucial question: What makes a fart a fart?
- Bad Special Effects Are A Choice
- Percy Jackson creator Rick Riordan rips complaints about casting the TV series
- The Strange Afterlife of George Carlin Nearly 14 years after his death, his provocative humor has been embraced by people across the political spectrum. What happens when comedy outlasts the era it was made for?
- New York Times Changes Today’s Wordle #324 Answer Amid Abortion Controversy
- What might reverse late-night TV’s decline? “If someone’s already watching something on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, why would they set their DVRs for 1:30 a.m.?”
- Traipsing Through the Vaster Wasteland On Netflix, HBO Max, and thirst in the desert.
- Christopher Walken To Play The Emperor In Dune 2
- Disney Copyrights Targeted in Bill Proposed by Sen. Josh Hawley The company would lose its copyright to the original design of Mickey Mouse if the law is passed.
- This Is Spinal Tap sequel confirmed for 2024 with original cast Double ’Tap! Nigel Tufnel, David St. Hubbins and Derek Smalls are set to return to cinema screens for one final show
GUESTS:
- Raquel Benedict: Claims to be the most dangerous woman in speculative fiction, and she’s the host of the Rite Gud podcast
- Carolyn Paine: An actress, comedian, and dancer, and she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance
- Bill Yousman: Professor of Media Studies at Sacred Heart University
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.