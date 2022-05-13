© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose says goodbye to the iPod and looks at HBO Max’s ‘The Staircase’

Published May 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
The Staircase (2022)
courtesy of HBO Max
Tim Guinee, Sophie Turner, Colin Firth, Olivia DeJonge, and Patrick Schwarzenegger in HBO Max’s ‘The Staircase.’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

It’s the end of an era. Apple announced this week that it has ended production of the last iPod-only device it was still making, the iPod Touch. Apple debuted the original iPod in October, 2001, and has sold an estimated 450 million iPods since. Existing stock of the iPod Touch is available while supplies last.

And: The Staircase is an HBO Max miniseries based on the 2004 French docuseries of the same name and the true story it tells. Colin Firth plays Michael Peterson, a man accused of murdering his wife.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Raquel Benedict: Claims to be the most dangerous woman in speculative fiction, and she’s the host of the Rite Gud podcast
  • Carolyn Paine: An actress, comedian, and dancer, and she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance
  • Bill Yousman: Professor of Media Studies at Sacred Heart University

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident.
