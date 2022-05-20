The Nose looks at ‘We Own This City’ and ‘The Northman’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

Your strength breaks men’s bones. This week’s Nose has the cunning to break their minds.

We Own This City is a six-part HBO miniseries developed by David Simon and George Pelecanos and based on the book by Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton. It chronicles the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force and corruption within and around it. Simon told NPR’s Eric Deggans that “this is the closest thing you’re going to get to a sequel” to The Wire.

And: The Northman is director Robert Eggers’s third feature and his first big-budget film. It is based on the Viking legend of Amleth, a prince who tries to avenge the murder of his father.

Taneisha Duggan: A director, producer, and arts consultant

A director, producer, and arts consultant Sam Hadelman: Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn

Works in music public relations and hosts at Radio Free Brooklyn Irene Papoulis: teaches writing at Trinity College

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.