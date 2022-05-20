© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose looks at ‘We Own This City’ and ‘The Northman’

Published May 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
We Own This City
Paul Schiraldi
/
HBO
Delaney Williams and Wunmi Mosaku in ‘We Own This City.’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

Your strength breaks men’s bones. This week’s Nose has the cunning to break their minds.

We Own This City is a six-part HBO miniseries developed by David Simon and George Pelecanos and based on the book by Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton. It chronicles the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force and corruption within and around it. Simon told NPR’s Eric Deggans that “this is the closest thing you’re going to get to a sequel” to The Wire.

And: The Northman is director Robert Eggers’s third feature and his first big-budget film. It is based on the Viking legend of Amleth, a prince who tries to avenge the murder of his father.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Taneisha Duggan: A director, producer, and arts consultant
  • Sam Hadelman: Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn
  • Irene Papoulis: teaches writing at Trinity College

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident.
