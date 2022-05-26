© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The human range of emotions stretches beyond our vocabulary

Published May 26, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
You probably know when you’re feeling happy, sad, or angry. But our range of emotions stretch beyond the language we have for them.

This hour, we learn what emotions are and give names to ones you’ve probably felt without ever having a word for them.

GUESTS:

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired January 10, 2021.

The Colin McEnroe Show psychologyhistorylanguagehuman behavior
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
