© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

What our search for extraterrestrial life can tell us about ourselves

Published June 2, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT
Milkyway from Segara Anak - Rinjani Mountain
Abdul Azis/Getty Images
/
Moment RF
Mount Rinjani or Gunung Rinjani is an active volcano in Indonesia on the island of Lombok in the Regency of North Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara Barat.

Humans have long been interested in the possibility of extraterrestrial life. This hour, we look at why that interest has persisted. Plus, we’ll talk to a scientist who is looking for extraterrestrial life, and a linguist who is preparing in case we ever receive communications from extraterrestrials.

GUESTS:

  • Kate Dorsch: Historian, philosopher of science, and the Associate Director of the Philosophy Politics and Economics program at the University of Pennsylvania
  • Amanda Rees: Historian of science based at the University of York
  • Seth Shostak: Senior Astronomer at the SETI institute, and host of the radio show and podcast “Big Picture Science”
  • Sheri Wells-Jensen: Associate Professor of English and Linguistics at Bowling Green State University, who is on the board of directors of METI International

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags

The Colin McEnroe Show historysciencelanguage
Stay Connected
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
See stories by Lily Tyson
Related Content