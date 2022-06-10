The Nose looks at ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ rainbow capitalism, and more

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week’s Nose is one bubble floating in the cosmic foam of existence.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is the second feature film written and directed by Daniels (the filmmaking duo Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert). New York Times film critic A.O. Scott called it a “swirl of genre anarchy.” It has recently become indie auteur studio A24’s highest-grossing release to date. Here’s their synopsis: “Everything Everywhere All at Once is a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman who can’t seem to finish her taxes.”

And: It’s Pride Month. Which means, among other things, that corporations and other institutions will hamfistedly shoehorn rainbows and other tokens of “inclusion” into their logos and advertising, a phenomenon known as “rainbow capitalism.”

GUESTS:



Rebecca Castellani: Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer

James Hanley: Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College

Mercy Quaye: Founder and principal consultant for The Narrative Project

Colin McEnroe and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

