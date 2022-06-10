The Nose looks at ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ rainbow capitalism, and more
Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.
This week’s Nose is one bubble floating in the cosmic foam of existence.
Everything Everywhere All at Once is the second feature film written and directed by Daniels (the filmmaking duo Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert). New York Times film critic A.O. Scott called it a “swirl of genre anarchy.” It has recently become indie auteur studio A24’s highest-grossing release to date. Here’s their synopsis: “Everything Everywhere All at Once is a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman who can’t seem to finish her taxes.”
And: It’s Pride Month. Which means, among other things, that corporations and other institutions will hamfistedly shoehorn rainbows and other tokens of “inclusion” into their logos and advertising, a phenomenon known as “rainbow capitalism.”
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Kate Bush, “Running Up That Hill,” and the End of Music Charts As We Knew Them Thanks to ‘Stranger Things,’ one of art pop’s most reclusive figures has almost inadvertently found herself with a top-10 charting hit. Is it a fluke or a sign of the times?
- Popeye is getting a makeover at age 93
- Paramount Pictures faces copyright lawsuit over ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
- ‘Die Hard’ On a Pedestal: Why John McTiernan’s Action Classic Is Such an Ode to Joy
- ‘Creem’ Once Made Journalism a ‘Contact Sport.’ Three Decades Later, the Rock Mag Is Back The legendary rag returns, unveiling a free online archive and brand new content
- David Cronenberg’s Dreams and Nightmares “People will say, ‘Oh, he’s back to body horror,’ ” the director of the new film “Crimes of the Future” says. “But it’s never changed for me.”
- ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ to End Broadway Run
- ‘White Noise’: Details Surface About Noah Baumbach’s Catastrophic 9-Month, $140 Million Shoot
- The Transformations of Pinocchio How Carlo Collodi’s puppet took on a life of his own.
- We Don’t Know Neptune at All You know, the planet?
- Matthew McConaughey Gives Emotional White House Speech, Accused of ‘Grandstanding’ by Newsmax Reporter His wife Camila Alves held the green Converse sneakers that were the only way to identify a 10-year-old victim.
- Madonna Biopic Will (Probably) Star Julia Garner
- The Short-Lived Reign of MTV’s Best Kiss Award In a time before gratuitous red-carpet makeouts, one category at the MTV Movie Awards became ground zero for celebrity spontaneity and PDA
- What’s Up With Lil Nas X and BET?
- Disney fires Peter Rice, its top TV content executive. Some in the entertainment business had seen him as a possible candidate to succeed Bob Chapek as Disney’s chief executive.
GUESTS:
- Rebecca Castellani: Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer
- James Hanley: Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College
- Mercy Quaye: Founder and principal consultant for The Narrative Project
Colin McEnroe and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.
