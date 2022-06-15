50 years later, why we can't stop talking about Watergate

Friday marks the 50th anniversary of the Watergate burglary. This hour, we look back at the events surrounding Watergate, discuss how we remember them, and explore the parallels between that event and the January 6 hearings. Plus, we’ll look at the making, and the legacy, of the 1976 film All The President’s Men.

Garrett Graff : Author of Watergate: A New History

: Author of Ann Hornaday: The Washington Post's chief film critic, and author of Talking Pictures: How to Watch Movies

Colin McEnroe, Catie Talarski, Jonathan McNicol, and Anya Grondalski contributed to this show.