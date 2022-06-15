© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

50 years later, why we can't stop talking about Watergate

Published June 15, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT
A file photo showing the Watergate complex in Washington, D.C.
AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP
This file photo shows the Watergate complex in Washington, D.C., as seen in this 1972 courtroom evidence photo that was used 30 years ago to illustrate the proximity of the Howard Johnson Hotel (lower left) and the Watergate (R). Burglars used eavesdropping bugs to listen in on the Democratic National Committee with offices in the Watergate setting up shop in the nearby Howard Johnson Hotel and were caught in the act with the scandal leading up to the resignation of then U.S. President Richard Nixon.

Friday marks the 50th anniversary of the Watergate burglary. This hour, we look back at the events surrounding Watergate, discuss how we remember them, and explore the parallels between that event and the January 6 hearings. Plus, we’ll look at the making, and the legacy, of the 1976 film All The President’s Men.

GUESTS:

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Colin McEnroe, Catie Talarski, Jonathan McNicol, and Anya Grondalski contributed to this show.

Tags

The Colin McEnroe Show historypoliticianspop culture
Stay Connected
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
See stories by Lily Tyson
Related Content