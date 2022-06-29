Hey, ho, let’s go! 50 years of punk rock
Punk rock’s been around for a good half a century, but we’ve never devoted a show to it.
This hour, a deep dive into punk’s past and present.
GUESTS:
- Legs McNeil: Co-founder of PUNK Magazine and co-author of Please Kill Me: The Uncensored Oral History of Punk
- Kelefa Sanneh: Author of Major Labels: A History of Popular Music in Seven Genres and a staff writer at The New Yorker
- Amy Wappel and Ben Social: Formed the Connecticut-based punk band Sadplant in 2007
The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!
Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.
Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Cat Pastor, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show.