The Nose looks at ‘The Bear’ and ‘Kim’s Convenience’

This week’s Nose is more just like a regular, chill-archy.

The Bear is a new half-hour foodie dramedy series on FX and Hulu. Here’s some of FX’s synopsis: “The Bear follows Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto, a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop — The Original Beef of Chicagoland — after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide. As Carmy fights to transform both The Original Beef of Chicagoland and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family.”

And: Kim’s Convenience is a half-hour sitcom that aired on the CBC for five seasons, from 2016 until last year. It depicts a Korean-Canadian family, the Kims, who run a convenience store in the Moss Park neighborhood of Toronto. Kim’s Convenience is based on Ins Choi’s 2011 stage play, which runs this month at Westport Country Playhouse.

Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast

Carolyn Paine: An actress, comedian, and dancer; founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance

Pedro Soto: President and CEO of Hygrade Precision Technologies

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.