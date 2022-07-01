The Nose looks at ‘The Bear’ and ‘Kim’s Convenience’
Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.
This week’s Nose is more just like a regular, chill-archy.
The Bear is a new half-hour foodie dramedy series on FX and Hulu. Here’s some of FX’s synopsis: “The Bear follows Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto, a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop — The Original Beef of Chicagoland — after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide. As Carmy fights to transform both The Original Beef of Chicagoland and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family.”
And: Kim’s Convenience is a half-hour sitcom that aired on the CBC for five seasons, from 2016 until last year. It depicts a Korean-Canadian family, the Kims, who run a convenience store in the Moss Park neighborhood of Toronto. Kim’s Convenience is based on Ins Choi’s 2011 stage play, which runs this month at Westport Country Playhouse.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- When Lil Nas X calls out BET, it means something
- The Golden Age of the Aging Actor Tom Cruise in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ isn’t the exception—he’s the rule. There’s long been anecdotal evidence that top-line actors and actresses are getting older. Now, The Ringer has the data to back it up.
- Taco Bell’s newest food uses an oversized Cheez-It
- No, RadioShack’s Twitter wasn’t hacked. It sells cryptocurrency now. Internet marketer Tai Lopez bought RadioShack. This is the (edgelord) result.
- ‘No Aliens, No Spaceships, No Invasion of Earth’ An oral history of Contact, the sci-fi movie that defied Hollywood norms and made it big anyway.
- After DJ Layoffs, a Radio Station Has Been Playing Rage Against the Machine Over and Over and Over Vancouver’s KISS-FM has “Killing in the Name” on repeat after radio hosts were laid off on Tuesday
- ‘Mystery rocket’ that crashed into the Moon baffles NASA scientists So far, no space exploring nations have claimed responsibility for the rocket.
- The Confessions of a Conscious Rap Fan A personal essay that traces the complicated legacy of conscious rap, from the era’s turn-of-the-century heyday to new albums by Kendrick Lamar and Black Star.
- Why the new PBS Kids logo got rid of the kid An exciting new logo for PBS Kids expands the network’s take on inclusivity, but the channel mascot Dash disappears from the limelight.
GUESTS:
- Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast
- Carolyn Paine: An actress, comedian, and dancer; founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance
- Pedro Soto: President and CEO of Hygrade Precision Technologies
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.