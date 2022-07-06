© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

‘Like a prime-time news special’: The Jan. 6 Committee hearings as television

Published July 6, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
January 6th Committee Holds Surprise Hearing During Congressional Break
Anna Moneymaker
/
Getty Images / Getty Images North America
Video of former President Donald Trump is played as Cassidy Hutchinson, a top former aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testifies during the sixth hearing by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building on June 28, 2022, in Washington, DC.

Listen live Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The hearings put on by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol have been produced and presented less like congressional hearings and more like an episodic HBO docuseries, with committee members — mostly Republican Rep. Liz Cheney — as the narrators, with witness testimony as the expert talking heads, with footage of depositions and speeches and the January 6 riot itself as the documentary actualities.

The hearings have been compared to true-crime podcasts, the true-scandal limited series, and prime-time news specials.

This hour, we look at the hearings as television.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags

The Colin McEnroe Show pop culturetelevisiongovernmentCongresshistory
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
