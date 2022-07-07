© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

'Monuments aren’t history lessons': A look at the present and future of monuments

Published July 7, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT
Trump And Pence Attend Annual Friends Of Ireland Luncheon At U.S. Capitol
Cheriss May
/
NurPhoto via Getty Images
The Statue of Freedom crowns the dome of the U.S. Captitol in Washington, D.C. Thursday, March 15, 2018.

This hour we look at the landscape of monuments across the United States and explore how new monuments are created and how old ones are decommissioned.

Plus, we discuss what a COVID-19 memorial could look like, and represent.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show arthistorycovid-19
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
See stories by Lily Tyson
