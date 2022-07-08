The Nose on James Caan, ‘The Old Man,’ and more
Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.
This week’s Nose wants Sollozzo. If not, it’s all out war.
James Caan was nominated for an Academy Award for playing Sonny in The Godfather. Early in his career, he worked with Billy Wilder and Howard Hawks and Olivia de Havilland, and he went on to star in movies like Brian’s Song, The Gambler, Freebie and the Bean, Funny Lady, Rollerball, Thief, Misery, and Elf. Caan died on Wednesday. He was 82.
And: The Old Man is a spy thiller series on FX based on the 2017 novel by Thomas Perry. It stars Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, Alia Shawkat, and Amy Brenneman. Five of its seven first season episodes have aired, and it has been renewed for a second season.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Joe Turkel, the Bartender in ‘The Shining,’ Dies at 94 Stanley Kubrick also employed him for ‘The Killing’ and ‘Paths of Glory,’ and he was unforgettable as the god-like Tyrell in ‘Blade Runner.’
- Bette Midler Faces Backlash for Claiming Trans-Inclusive Language “Erases” Women The actor complained about women being “stripped of our name” due to the use of terms like “menstruators” and “people with vaginas.”
- Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter defends trans women and says to “focus on the real war on women” “I cannot think of anything that helps women’s rights less than pinning the blame on trans women,” tweeted the actor
- Happy Birthday Tom: A Tom Cruise Reading List Tom Cruise is about to turn 60 — time for a look back at the life of a master maverick.
- Brad Pitt Opens Up His Dream World We know him as a legendary leading man, a Hollywood power broker, maybe the greatest heartthrob of all time. But Brad Pitt isn’t attached to any of those old conceptions. And, as Ottessa Moshfegh discovers, his ambitions for the rest of his life are more mystical than we ever could have imagined.
- James Cameron Tells Off ‘Avatar’ Haters, Defends Three-Hour ‘Avatar 2’ Runtime: ‘Get Up and Go Pee’
- What Is #Gentleminions? Why Teens Are Wearing Suits to Minions: The Rise of Gru Credit Tiktok for inspiring young men everywhere to go semi-formal at movie theaters last weekend.
- When Spider-Man Teamed Up With Planned Parenthood to Stop a Forced Pregnancy Alien The 1976 special issue, “The Amazing Spider-Man vs. The Prodigy,” sought to teach teens about safe sex and contraception in order to curb the country’s teen-pregnancy problem.
- People bank blood. Why not faeces? Storing your stools when you are young may help you later in life
- Jessica Jones Has A New (Old) Title On Disney+
- Nathan Fielder Is Out of His Mind (and Inside Yours) The comedian’s new show, The Rehearsal, is his grandest experiment yet.
- Wimbledon’s all-white clothing bothers some, delights others
- Rubber ducky watches that don’t tell time clock in TikTok views
- Outdoor Tennis Could Be Sports’ First Big Climate Change Casualty
- Fields Medals in Mathematics Won by Four Under Age 40 The prize has gone to a woman for the second time in its history. One recipient didn’t start working on complex math problems until he was 23.
- NBA 2K23 cover star Diana Taurasi on the legacy of 2K covers
- “How Would You Like a Lap Dance?”: The Oral History of ‘Magic Mike’ Ten years ago, Channing Tatum turned his past as a male stripper into movie gold with the help of Steven Soderbergh—and tapped into a thirst in a way Hollywood never had before
- No, Armie Hammer Isn’t Working as a Hotel Concierge in the Caymans
- Jeff Sagansky Says New Streaming Business Model “Has To Be Relegated To The Dust Bin” Now
- How Does a Hulk Smash? A close look at the sex lives of She-Hulks and He-Hulks.
- The Octopus Dreams of Crabs What do we know about how animals think, see, and feel? And should that change how we treat them?
- ‘I Don’t Know How My Show Is Doing’ Streamers run on data, but that doesn’t mean they’re sharing it with showrunners.
- We’ve Never Seen Mars Quite Like This The planet is looking extra sharp in photo dispatches from NASA’s newest rover.
- Light & Magic Trailer: This Disney+ Series Shows How Industrial Light & Magic Changed Movies Forever
- “Atari Was Very, Very Hard” Nolan Bushnell on Atari, 50 Years Later
- Goodbye to ‘Joe Pera Talks With You,’ the Sweetest Show on TV The Adult Swim series “Joe Pera Talks With You” was a salve for its devoted fans. Now that it’s been canceled after three seasons, one such fan remembers what made it so special.
GUESTS:
- Rich Hollant: Principal at CO:LAB, founder of Free Center, and commissioner on cultural affairs for the city of Hartford
- Irene Papoulis: Teaches writing at Trinity College
- Tracy Wu Fastenberg: Development officer at Connecticut Children’s
