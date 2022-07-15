The Nose looks at the James Webb Space Telescope images, ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,’ and more

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week’s Nose shows no hails from the surface or sub-space chatter. No interplanetary traffic. Not one orbital dock.

This week, NASA released the first images sent back from the James Webb Space Telescope. They are mind-boggling. They are meme inducing. They are … mouth watering?

Sort of relatedly: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is the 11th Star Trek television series and the fifth series in Alex Kurtzman’s expanded Star Trek universe. It tells the story of Christopher Pike’s time as captain of the USS Enterprise in the years before Captain Kirk. Its first season concluded last week on Paramount+. A second season is currently in production.

Jim Chapdelaine: An Emmy-winning musician and a patient advocate for people with rare cancers

Mercy Quaye: Founder and principal consultant for The Narrative Project and the cohost of the Untold podcast with John Dankosky

Bill Yousman: Professor of Media Studies at Sacred Heart University

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

