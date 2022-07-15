The Nose looks at the James Webb Space Telescope images, ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,’ and more
This week’s Nose shows no hails from the surface or sub-space chatter. No interplanetary traffic. Not one orbital dock.
This week, NASA released the first images sent back from the James Webb Space Telescope. They are mind-boggling. They are meme inducing. They are … mouth watering?
Sort of relatedly: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is the 11th Star Trek television series and the fifth series in Alex Kurtzman’s expanded Star Trek universe. It tells the story of Christopher Pike’s time as captain of the USS Enterprise in the years before Captain Kirk. Its first season concluded last week on Paramount+. A second season is currently in production.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- ‘Sopranos’ actor Tony Sirico dies at 79
- Larry Storch of TV’s ‘F Troop’ dies at 99
- The Wild Bunch Star L.Q. Jones Has Died At 94
- Bond theme composer Monty Norman dies aged 94 Norman was commissioned to create the score for the first Bond movie, Dr. No, and wrote one of the most iconic guitar riffs in the process
- The Hottest Streamer (Right Now) The top three spots get a shake-up in our annual power ranking.
- Paul Rudd becomes a real-life hero for a bullied Colorado boy
- 10 per cent chance falling rockets will hit someone in next decade Humans are sending ever more rockets up into space – bits of them falling back to Earth could result in casualties, unless action is taken
- Yes, Chef: How The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White Became the Breakout Star of Summer In FX’s surprise hit, the 31-year-old actor plays a tormented culinary genius who returns home to run his family’s Chicago sandwich shop. We caught up with White in his native Brooklyn to learn what it took to get in the kitchen.
- A Hookup App for the Emotionally Mature Modern romance can feel cold and alienating. Feeld, by encouraging open-mindedness and respect, suggests a way forward.
- Where the Crawdads Sing Author Wanted for Questioning in Murder A televised 1990s killing in Zambia has striking similarities to Delia Owens’s best-selling book turned movie.
- The Winners and Losers of the 2022 Emmy Nominations ‘Squid Game’ and ‘Abbott Elementary’ defied the odds while sentimental favorites were snubbed, but in the end, maybe there’s just Too Much TV
- Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’ Belongs to Everyone What is it about the once virtually unknown song that inspires so many musicians to make it their own?
- BMW starts selling heated seat subscriptions for $18 a month The auto industry is racing towards a future full of microtransactions
- Elliot Page Brings His Misfit Characters to Life Even before Page—and his character on “Umbrella Academy”—came out as trans, he had a gift for playing people who were restless in their identities.
- Hybrid Work Is Doomed Office workers work in offices, for better or for worse.
- Bill Burr’s Exhausting, Frustrating, Fascinating Battle With Himself
- How to Successfully Smash Your Face Against a Tree A new study refutes the widespread idea that woodpeckers have shock-absorbing heads.
- Leonard Bernstein movie ‘Maestro’ starring Bradley Cooper filming in Fairfield this week
- ‘Bada-Bing’: Improvised Nonsense Turned Mobster Argot The late James Caan slipped a few syllables of gibberish into ‘The Godfather.’ Now they have their own entry in the Oxford English Dictionary.
GUESTS:
- Jim Chapdelaine: An Emmy-winning musician and a patient advocate for people with rare cancers
- Mercy Quaye: Founder and principal consultant for The Narrative Project and the cohost of the Untold podcast with John Dankosky
- Bill Yousman: Professor of Media Studies at Sacred Heart University
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.
