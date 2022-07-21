© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

From mall music to dead malls: The past, present, and future of malls in America

Published July 21, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT
Escalators In Abandoned Shopping Mall
Charles Donaldson/Getty Images
/
EyeEm
Escalators In Abandoned Shopping Mall

Malls are an important gathering place for people of all ages to shop, eat, be entertained, walk, and enjoy the controlled temperature. This hour, we look back at the history of malls in America, discuss their unique design, and look ahead to the future of those spaces, now that there are dead malls all over the country. Finally, we’ll learn about the art of curating mall music.

GUESTS: 

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags

The Colin McEnroe Show bookspop cultureeconomy
Stay Connected
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
See stories by Lily Tyson
Related Content