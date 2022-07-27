The one about Joni Mitchell

Joni Mitchell is a singer-songwriter from Alberta, Canada. In 1968, her debut album, Song to a Seagull, was released and since then, Mitchell has become one of the most influential and greatest recording artists. Mitchell has won nine Grammys, including a Lifetime Achievement Award, and countless music awards, and her albums are considered among the best ever made.

We're big fans. It turns out we're not alone.

This hour, we talk to a few friends of the show to discuss Mitchell's influence on them while listening to their favorite Joni songs. Plus, we chat David Yaffe, the author of Reckless Daughter: A Portrait of Joni Mitchell .

GUESTS:



David Yaffe: Assistant professor of Humanities at Syracuse University and the author of Reckless Daughter: A Portrait of Joni Mitchell

Assistant professor of Humanities at Syracuse University and the author of Taneisha Duggan: Director, producer, and arts consultant

Director, producer, and arts consultant Brendan J. Sullivan: Producer and author of Rivington Was Ours: Lady Gaga, the Lower East Side, and the Prime of Our Lives

Producer and author of Lee Newton: Director of program promotion at Connecticut Public

Colin McEnroe, Betsy Kaplan, and Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired April 4, 2019.