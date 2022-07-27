© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

The one about Joni Mitchell

Published July 27, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT
Portrait Of Joni Mitchell
Jack Robinson
/
Getty Images
Portrait of Canadian musician Joni Mitchell seated on the floor playing acoustic guitar, November 1968 during a photoshoot for Vogue Magazine.

Joni Mitchell is a singer-songwriter from Alberta, Canada. In 1968, her debut album, Song to a Seagull, was released and since then, Mitchell has become one of the most influential and greatest recording artists. Mitchell has won nine Grammys, including a Lifetime Achievement Award, and countless music awards, and her albums are considered among the best ever made.

We're big fans. It turns out we're not alone.

This hour, we talk to a few friends of the show to discuss Mitchell's influence on them while listening to their favorite Joni songs. Plus, we chat David Yaffe, the author of Reckless Daughter: A Portrait of Joni Mitchell.

GUESTS:

  • David Yaffe: Assistant professor of Humanities at Syracuse University and the author of Reckless Daughter: A Portrait of Joni Mitchell
  • Taneisha Duggan: Director, producer, and arts consultant 
  • Brendan J. Sullivan: Producer and author of Rivington Was Ours: Lady Gaga, the Lower East Side, and the Prime of Our Lives
  • Lee Newton: Director of program promotion at Connecticut Public

Colin McEnroe, Betsy Kaplan, and Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired April 4, 2019.

