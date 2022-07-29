© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose looks at 'The Last Movie Stars'; and 'A Bug's Life' v 'Antz', when movie studios release similar movies at the same time

Published July 29, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT
Paul Newman and Wife Joanne Woodward
Bettmann
/
Bettmann Archive
(Original Caption) 12/16/1986-New York, NY- Paul Newman and wife Joanne Woodward hold hands and gaze romantically into each others eyes, at a private dinner party at the Metropolitan Museum in New York City, where they attended the premier of Tosca.

This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show, our mostly-weekly pop culture roundtable, The Nose, looks at the new docu-series about Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, ‘The Last Movie Stars.’ Plus, we’ll discuss the unique phenomenon of why Hollywood sometimes produces two very similar movies at the same time, and the art of bookshelf organization.

GUESTS: 

  • Rebecca Castellani: Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer
  • Illeana Douglas: Movie and television star
  • Taneisha Duggan: Director, producer, and arts consultant

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
