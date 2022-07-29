The Nose looks at 'The Last Movie Stars'; and 'A Bug's Life' v 'Antz', when movie studios release similar movies at the same time

This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show, our mostly-weekly pop culture roundtable, The Nose, looks at the new docu-series about Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, ‘The Last Movie Stars.’ Plus, we’ll discuss the unique phenomenon of why Hollywood sometimes produces two very similar movies at the same time , and the art of bookshelf organization .

GUESTS:



Rebecca Castellani: Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer

Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer Illeana Douglas: Movie and television star

Movie and television star Taneisha Duggan: Director, producer, and arts consultant

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.