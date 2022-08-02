You couldn’t have predicted we’d do this show about predicting the future

Humans have been trying for, well, forever to predict the future. But how helpful is predicting the future, really? And what factors determine whether someone is successful at doing it, or not?

This hour, we try to predict whether predicting the future is useful, and understand why we’re so interested in doing so.

GUESTS:



Amanda Rees: A historian of science based at the University of York who works on the history of the future and coauthor of the book Human

Warren Hatch: A superforecaster and CEO of Good Judgment Inc.

A superforecaster and CEO of Good Judgment Inc. Allan Lichtman: A distinguished professor of history at American University; he is known for accurately predicting the outcome of presidential elections since 1984, and his most recent book is Thirteen Cracks: Repairing American Democracy After Trump

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired January 20, 2022.