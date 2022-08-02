© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

You couldn’t have predicted we’d do this show about predicting the future

Published August 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
Glass ball in hands
bestdesigns/Getty Images
/
iStockphoto
.

Humans have been trying for, well, forever to predict the future. But how helpful is predicting the future, really? And what factors determine whether someone is successful at doing it, or not?

This hour, we try to predict whether predicting the future is useful, and understand why we’re so interested in doing so.

GUESTS:

  • Amanda Rees: A historian of science based at the University of York who works on the history of the future and coauthor of the book Human
  • Warren Hatch: A superforecaster and CEO of Good Judgment Inc.
  • Allan Lichtman: A distinguished professor of history at American University; he is known for accurately predicting the outcome of presidential elections since 1984, and his most recent book is Thirteen Cracks: Repairing American Democracy After Trump

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired January 20, 2022.

Tags

The Colin McEnroe Show historypop culture
Stay Connected
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
See stories by Lily Tyson
Related Content