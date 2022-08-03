Who’s inventing new instruments?

Think about it: When’s the last time you saw a brand-new instrument in a marching band?

New instruments don’t come around too often — but it’s not for lack of trying. Getting a new sound off the ground involves design, production, music expertise, composition, and fans.

It’s no easy task to invent the next best thing, but this hour we talk to inventors, composers, teachers, and the Guthman Musical Instrument Competition to learn about the future of sound.

GUESTS:



Jason Freeman: Professor of music at Georgia Tech and chair of the School of Music who leads the Guthman Musical Instrument Competition

Professor of music at Georgia Tech and chair of the School of Music who leads the Guthman Musical Instrument Competition Kyle Grimm: Composer who specializes in both acoustic and electronic mediums and a professor of music at the University of Hartford

Composer who specializes in both acoustic and electronic mediums and a professor of music at the University of Hartford Keith Groover: The inventor of The Glide as well as a musician and music educator

The inventor of The Glide as well as a musician and music educator Bosko Kante: Grammy-winning producer and the inventor of The ElectroSpit

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Catie Talarski, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show, which originally aired January 26, 2022.