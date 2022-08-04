© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

From geckos to gum: we explore the science of stickiness

Published August 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
Close-up view of gecko feet clinging on glass
StephanHoerold/Getty Images
/
E+
Geckos have a special ability to stick to surfaces.

Stickiness. We know it when we see it — or when we feel it under our feet at the movie theater. But what is stickiness, scientifically speaking?

How do geckos climb? Why don’t Post-it Notes ruin our books?

This hour, we talk to scientist Laurie Winkless about her book, Sticky, and figure out what holds it all together.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Cat Pastor, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show, which originally aired February 17, 2022.

Julia Pistell
Julia Pistell is a freelance producer for Connecticut Public Radio, the host of the podcast 'Literary Disco,' and the Managing Director of Sea Tea Improv. She also worked on Connecticut Public Radio's 'The Radius Project,' an exploration of history and culture in Hartford's neighborhoods.
