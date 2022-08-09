Why our food looks different than grandma's did

Food isn't just a way to cure hunger. In it, we find identity, history, politics, and more. This hour, Colin and his guests discuss the evolution of food and how our perception of different diets and lifestyles is changing.

GUESTS:



Cathy Kaufman: Lecturer of Food Studies at The New School and Chairwoman of the Oxford Symposium on Food and Cookery

Dr. Uma Naidoo: Psychiatrist, Professional Chef, and a trained Nutrition specialist. She is the Director of Nutritional and Lifestyle Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital, and author of This Is Your Brain On Food

Chef Tony Jung: Executive Chef of Retail Dining at UMass Amherst who has been working at the university for 22 years

Colin McEnroe, Anya Grondalski, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.