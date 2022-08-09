© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Why our food looks different than grandma's did

Published August 9, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT
Friends dining in the backyard garden.

Food isn't just a way to cure hunger. In it, we find identity, history, politics, and more. This hour, Colin and his guests discuss the evolution of food and how our perception of different diets and lifestyles is changing.

GUESTS:

  • Cathy Kaufman: Lecturer of Food Studies at The New School and Chairwoman of the Oxford Symposium on Food and Cookery
  • Dr. Uma Naidoo: Psychiatrist, Professional Chef, and a trained Nutrition specialist. She is the Director of Nutritional and Lifestyle Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital, and author of This Is Your Brain On Food
  • Chef Tony Jung: Executive Chef of Retail Dining at UMass Amherst who has been working at the university for 22 years

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Colin McEnroe, Anya Grondalski, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
See stories by Lily Tyson
