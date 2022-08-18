There’s still a pandemic going on, by the way

Listen live Thursday at 1 p.m.

In a recent Quinnipiac poll, people were asked the most urgent issue facing the country. COVID-19 came in dead last among 13 options.

And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just relaxed its guidelines. Again.

But more than 400 Americans are dying each day, and the long Omicron surge continues.

There’s still a pandemic going on. This hour, we look at what’s going on with the pandemic.

