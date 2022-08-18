© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

There’s still a pandemic going on, by the way

Published August 18, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
Abstract photo of rows of used Lateral Flow Tests - several showing positive results
Justin Paget / Getty Images
/
Digital Vision
.

Listen live Thursday at 1 p.m.

In a recent Quinnipiac poll, people were asked the most urgent issue facing the country. COVID-19 came in dead last among 13 options.

And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just relaxed its guidelines. Again.

But more than 400 Americans are dying each day, and the long Omicron surge continues.

There’s still a pandemic going on. This hour, we look at what’s going on with the pandemic.

GUESTS:

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsStitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags

The Colin McEnroe Show COVIDCoronavirushealthhealth caresciencetechnologygovernmentmedicinechildren
Stay Connected
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
Related Content