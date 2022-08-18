There’s still a pandemic going on, by the way
Listen live Thursday at 1 p.m.
In a recent Quinnipiac poll, people were asked the most urgent issue facing the country. COVID-19 came in dead last among 13 options.
And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just relaxed its guidelines. Again.
But more than 400 Americans are dying each day, and the long Omicron surge continues.
There’s still a pandemic going on. This hour, we look at what’s going on with the pandemic.
GUESTS:
- Rachel Gutman-Wei: Senior associate editor at The Atlantic
- Jonathan McNicol: The producer of this very episode of this very show
- Saad Omer: Professor of medicine and the epidemiology of microbial diseases at Yale and director of the Yale Institute for Global Health
- Julia Pistell: A freelance producer on The Colin McEnroe Show, among a number of other things
- Catie Talarski: Senior director of storytelling and radio programming at Connecticut Public
- Ulysses Wu: System director of infectious diseases and chief epidemiologist at Hartford HealthCare
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.