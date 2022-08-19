The Nose settles the top sheet debate and looks at ‘The Sandman’
This week’s Nose is sittin’ here, moping, pigeon feeding.
It’s the generational divide that’s been tearing the nation asunder for as long as we can remember: Should you use a top sheet or not? [Ed. note: You obviously should not. What is this, the 19th century?]
And: The Sandman is a Netflix series adaptation of the DC/Vertigo comic book written by Neil Gaiman. Ten episodes dropped on August 5 and racked up 127.5 million hours of viewing in their first week of release, making The Sandman the most-watched show on Netflix. A surprise 11th episode was released early this morning.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Wolfgang Petersen, ‘Air Force One,’ ‘Das Boot’ Director, Dies at 81
- That’s It. You’re Dead to Me. Suddenly everyone is “toxic.”
- You Do Not Want to Be on Brad Pitt’s “Shit List” According to his Bullet Train costar Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the Oscar winner has a “shit list” of actors he won’t work with.
- The 15 Best Episodes Of NewsRadio, Ranked
- The 100 Best Movies of the ’90s ’90s Week: From “Close-Up” to “Clueless,” and from “The Thin Red Line” to “Perfect Blue,” these timeless movies prove that the ’90s never went away.
- The most-regretted baby names, and more!
- Seth Meyers Finally Got the Top Late-Night Emmy Nomination—Only After Breaking All the Rules of the Format The host of NBC’s Late Night looks back at how the pandemic changed his show, from turning the writing staff into recurring characters to ditching the suit forever.
- HBO/HBO Max Laying Off 70 Staffers as It Shuts Down Streamer’s Reality Unit and Restructures Other Departments
- Top 50 Ben Affleck Moments Congrats on the big 5–0, Benny!
- Academy Awards apologises to Sacheen Littlefeather for Oscars speech moment Nearly 50 years after speech on behalf of Marlon Brando about depiction of Native Americans, Academy apologises for ‘unwarranted’ abuse she endured
- An Essay About Watching Brad Pitt Eat That Is Really About My Own Shit
- The 15 Best Laura Dern Movies, Ranked
- Lee Pace’s Body of Work The Bodies Bodies Bodies star has become the object of the Internet’s affection. He’d rather be working on his house.
- Willie Nelson’s Long Encore As he approaches 90, even brushes with death can’t keep him off the road — or dim a late-life creative burst.
- Addison Rae’s Dad Wants To Box The 26-Year-Old Rapper Hitting On Her Mom, And Honestly, I Can’t “You’ve got one of the most successful daughters in the world and you decide to act half her age to try to get some attention.”
- The Door Opened by “Gangnam Style” The global hit primed Western audiences for films and shows about South Korea as a dystopia.
- Why Serena Williams Has the Greatest Career in Sports History The 37-time Grand Slam champion’s accomplishments dwarf those of Tom Brady and LeBron James because of what she had to overcome.
- The Psychology of Cringe Comedy: Why We Love to Watch What Hurts Us From ‘Da Ali G Show’ to viral TikTok videos, cringe comedy persists within pop culture. And oftentimes, the genre’s appeal is as much about the way we perceive ourselves as the comics we watch performing it.
- The Powerful, Unlikely Force Shaping Modern TV In a Hollywood-worthy plot twist, television writers are embracing fan theorists who try to “solve” their shows.
- Desus & Mero Brought the Block to Late-Night TV The show’s cancellation is a loss not only for the duo’s avid fans but for television as a whole.
- All 13 Marx Brothers Comedies in the Order You Should Watch Them
- N.B.A. Won’t Play on Election Day, in Hopes of Encouraging Voting
- Do spiders sleep? Study suggests they may snooze like humans
GUESTS:
- Helder Mira: Multimedia producer at Trinity College and co-host of the So Pretentious podcast
- Cat Pastor: Assistant radio operations manager at Connecticut Public
- Tracy Wu Fastenberg: Development officer at Connecticut Children’s
- Bill Yousman: Professor of Media Studies at Sacred Heart University
