Warning: If you have a heart, it will likely get broken (in more ways than one)

Nobody ever died of a broken heart, right? Not true. A condition known as broken heart syndrome can be brought on by a sudden shock, such as grief from the death of a loved one or a divorce.

You may not die of a broken heart, but it can alter your biology in ways that can increase your risk for disease. The good news is that it can be reversed if you can begin to mend your heart.

Also this hour: We talk about how our language changes in the months leading up to a breakup — before either partner consciously realizes what’s happening — and why we’re so drawn to sad songs, particularly torch songs, when our hearts are breaking.

GUESTS:



Noah Baerman: A jazz pianist, composer, and educator

A jazz pianist, composer, and educator Kate Blackburn: A data analyst at TikTok

A data analyst at TikTok Sarah Seraj: Chief technology officer at A Better Force

Chief technology officer at A Better Force Florence Williams: A science writer and the author of Heartbreak: A Personal and Scientific Journey

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired February 24, 2022.