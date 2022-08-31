© 2022 Connecticut Public

What chess, Scrabble, and Monopoly can teach us about life

Published August 31, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
Golden chess piece unicorn
peterschreiber.media/Getty Images
/
iStockphoto
.

In his book, Seven Games, Oliver Roeder says that games are a “slice of life.”

This hour we look at three games: chess, Scrabble, and Monopoly.

We investigate why these games have endured in popularity through history, and we discuss what each one of them can teach us about life.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired March 15, 2022.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
