The ‘Nope’ Nose looks at Jordan Peele’s latest and more
This week’s Nose gets the Oprah shot.
Britney is back. Over the last week, Britney Spears released a 22-minute ‘audio statement’ covering her conservatorship and its long-awaited ending, and she dropped her first new music since 2016, a single with Elton John.
And: Nope is Jordan Peele’s third film as writer/director/producer, his followup to Get Out and Us. It’s a kind of mashup of horror, sci-fi, and neo-Western with some notes of Spielberg thrown in, too. Peele has acknowledged the influence of Close Encounters of the Third Kind and Jaws, but there’s clearly some War of the Worlds going on here as well. Domestically, Nope is the highest-grossing horror film of the year so far.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Richard Roat, Character Actor Known for Friends and Seinfeld, Dead at 89
- Why ‘She-Hulk’ is getting review bombed Fans and experts see a link between negative online reviews, primarily from male users, and the Marvel show’s exploration of gender.
- The Alarming Prospect of NBC Clocking Out at 10 p.m.
- Supporters Attempt to Redeem Legacy of Hollywood Legend Fredric March, Canceled Over Racism Allegations: “This Was a Rush to Judgment” As Turner Classic Movies gets ready to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the Oscar winner’s birth, host Ben Mankiewicz is among those calling it a “misconception” that the long-time civil rights champion once supported the Ku Klux Klan. “He couldn’t have done what he’s accused of doing,” adds actor Glynn Turman.
- America Is Trying to Make the Moon Happen Again NASA is ready to give an ambitious lunar program its first real test.
- Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey — First Trailer Reveals the Horrors in 100 Acre Wood Oh, bother.
- Anti-Aging Ambassador Leonardo DiCaprio Breaks Up With 25-Year-Old Girlfriend Camila Morrone has hit the glass ceiling of being one-fourth of a century old and must now pack her bags.
- This Is How the Hollywood Comeback Cycle Works Johnny Depp’s appearance at MTV’s Video Music Awards was at once bizarre and frustratingly predictable.
- The Alleged Celeb Civil War Between Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh, and Shia LaBeouf, Explained The gossip includes conflicting accounts, a leaked video, and an on-set romance, but how much is just in fans’ imaginations?
- Taylor Swift Is The Queen Of Easter Eggs And Hidden Messages. Here’s Everything That Fans Have Theorized About “Midnights” So Far. As soon as Swifties had finished screaming, crying, and throwing up over the Midnights announcement on Sunday, they got to work.
- Did My Cat Just Hit On Me? An Adventure in Pet Translation Entrepreneurs are aiming to put A.I.-powered pet translation tools into our pockets.
- The Cult of A24 The iconoclastic studio has bred superfans, dropped swag, and perfected a house style. It’s also teetering on the verge of self-parody.
- Every A24 Movie, Ranked Neon lights, creepy birds, white people rapping — the studio spawned an aesthetic universe. Here are the good, bad, and vibe-y.
- Breaking Down That Infamous E.T./Star Wars Fan Theory
- 2022 Fall Movie Preview: 34 Films to Watch Out For With the Venice Film Festival kicking off this week, the race is on to rule over the best season of the year for moviegoing.
- 25 TV Shows We Can’t Wait to See This Fall Television’s signature season offers a bounty of new series and returning favorites.
- ‘House of the Dragon’ Shake-Up: Co-Showrunner Miguel Sapochnik Leaving Hit Series Emmy-winning ‘Game of Thrones’ veteran Alan Taylor will join the team for season two.
- The Guilt-Free Pleasure of Airplane Movies Amid the endless tiny indignities of air travel, only one true retreat remains.
- Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Quest to Become America’s Favorite Superheroes Unpacking Kimye’s obsession, pre- and post-divorce, with Disney, “The Incredibles,” the nuclear family, and spandex.
- Getting Away From It All in Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse Reality reality was terrible. Would virtual reality be any better?
- You Don’t Really Want a Twitter Edit Button Our chaotic public square will lose a lot more than typos.
- Pumpkin spice won. It’s time to accept it and move on.
GUESTS:
- Raquel Benedict: The most dangerous woman in speculative fiction (and she’s the host of the Rite Gud podcast)
- Taneisha Duggan: Associate producer at Octopus Theatricals
- Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian and writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast
