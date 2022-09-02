The ‘Nope’ Nose looks at Jordan Peele’s latest and more

This week’s Nose gets the Oprah shot.

Britney is back. Over the last week, Britney Spears released a 22-minute ‘audio statement’ covering her conservatorship and its long-awaited ending, and she dropped her first new music since 2016, a single with Elton John.

And: Nope is Jordan Peele’s third film as writer/director/producer, his followup to Get Out and Us. It’s a kind of mashup of horror, sci-fi, and neo-Western with some notes of Spielberg thrown in, too. Peele has acknowledged the influence of Close Encounters of the Third Kind and Jaws, but there’s clearly some War of the Worlds going on here as well. Domestically, Nope is the highest-grossing horror film of the year so far.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:



GUESTS:



Raquel Benedict: The most dangerous woman in speculative fiction (and she’s the host of the Rite Gud podcast)

The most dangerous woman in speculative fiction (and she’s the host of the podcast) Taneisha Duggan: Associate producer at Octopus Theatricals

Associate producer at Octopus Theatricals Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian and writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Cat Pastor, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.