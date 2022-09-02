© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The ‘Nope’ Nose looks at Jordan Peele’s latest and more

Published September 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
Daniel Kaluuya in Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope.’
Landmark Media/Alamy
Daniel Kaluuya in Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope.’

This week’s Nose gets the Oprah shot.

Britney is back. Over the last week, Britney Spears released a 22-minute ‘audio statement’ covering her conservatorship and its long-awaited ending, and she dropped her first new music since 2016, a single with Elton John.

And: Nope is Jordan Peele’s third film as writer/director/producer, his followup to Get Out and Us. It’s a kind of mashup of horror, sci-fi, and neo-Western with some notes of Spielberg thrown in, too. Peele has acknowledged the influence of Close Encounters of the Third Kind and Jaws, but there’s clearly some War of the Worlds going on here as well. Domestically, Nope is the highest-grossing horror film of the year so far.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Raquel Benedict: The most dangerous woman in speculative fiction (and she’s the host of the Rite Gud podcast)
  • Taneisha Duggan: Associate producer at Octopus Theatricals
  • Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian and writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast

Colin McEnroe, Cat Pastor, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

pop cultureentertainmentcelebritiesmoviesmusicInternettechnologytelevisionhumor
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident.
