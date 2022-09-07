There’s no shame in schadenfreude

Schadenfreude, the German idea for taking pleasure in others’ misfortune, seems like an ugly human emotion. But psychologists and philosophers argue that schadenfreude is baked into the human condition and actually is kind of good for us.

This hour, we explore why it’s okay to laugh when someone slips on a banana peel.

GUESTS:



Colin McEnroe, Eugene Amatruda, Jonathan McNicol, Cat Pastor, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show, which originally aired March 7, 2022.