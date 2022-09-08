© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

What we can learn from historical reenactments

Published September 8, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT
250th Anniversary Of British Redcoats Landing In Boston Re-Enactment
Paul Marotta/Getty Images
/
Getty Images North America
British troops prepare to land in Boston as part of Revolution 250 staging 'Boston Occupied' marking the 250th anniversary of British troops landing in Boston in 1768, on October 6, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. Hundreds of re-enactors staged events over the course of two days in which British troops attempted to end Colonists' protests over taxation without representation and the beginning of the Revolutionary War.

This hour is all about historical reenactments. We look at why people reenact history, and what we can learn from it.

GUESTS: 

  • Brad Keefer: Professor of History at Kent State University, who is also an active Civil War and colonial period living historian
  • Metin Erin: Associate Professor in the Department of Anthropology at Kent State University, and co-director of The Kent State University Experimental Archaeology Laboratory 
  • Michelle Bebber: Associate Professor in the Department of Anthropology at Kent State University, and co-director of The Kent State University Experimental Archaeology Laboratory 
  • Ian Graves: Tailor and owner of Royal Blue Traders, who specializes in American Revolutionary War clothing
  • J.R. Hardman: Associate Producer at PBS Utah, and a Civil War reenactor, who is directing and producing the documentary Reenactress

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

