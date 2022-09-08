What we can learn from historical reenactments

This hour is all about historical reenactments. We look at why people reenact history, and what we can learn from it.

GUESTS:



Brad Keefer: Professor of History at Kent State University, who is also an active Civil War and colonial period living historian

Tailor and owner of , who specializes in American Revolutionary War clothing J.R. Hardman: Associate Producer at PBS Utah, and a Civil War reenactor, who is directing and producing the documentary Reenactress

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.