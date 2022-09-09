The Nose looks at ‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘The Rings of Power’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week’s Nose will not sit here and suffer crows that come to feast on their corpses.

Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon is the second show in the Game of Thrones franchise and a prequel to the original series. It is based on parts of George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, and it starts about 200 years before the events of the original series. Its first episode was the most-watched series premiere in the history of HBO, according to HBO. House of the Dragon has been renewed for a second season.

And: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the first television series in the Lord of the Rings franchise. It is a prequel to The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings set thousands of years before them, during the Second Age of Middle-Earth. The Rings of Power is based mostly on the appendices of The Lord of the Rings. Amazon has made a five-season production commitment worth at least $1 billion. This would make it the most expensive television series ever made.

Rebecca Castellani: Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer

Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer Sam Hadelman: Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn

Works in music public relations and hosts at Radio Free Brooklyn Bill Yousman: Professor of Media Studies at Sacred Heart University

