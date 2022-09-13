‘Our national pageant of stupidity’: Andy Borowitz on American politicians today
This hour Colin talks with comedian and The New Yorker columnist Andy Borowitz about his book Profiles in Ignorance, which explains how our nation’s elected leaders have grown dumb – and dumber.
GUESTS:
- Andy Borowitz: Award-winning comedian, New York Times best-selling writer, and author of the satirical news column “The Borowitz Report” in The New Yorker. His new book is Profiles in Ignorance: How America’s Politicians Got Dumb and Dumber
Colin McEnroe, Lily Tyson, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.