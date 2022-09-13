‘Our national pageant of stupidity’: Andy Borowitz on American politicians today

This hour Colin talks with comedian and The New Yorker columnist Andy Borowitz about his book Profiles in Ignorance, which explains how our nation’s elected leaders have grown dumb – and dumber.

Colin McEnroe, Lily Tyson, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.