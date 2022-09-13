© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

‘Our national pageant of stupidity’: Andy Borowitz on American politicians today

Published September 13, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT
Borowtiz Cover.jpg
Courtesy of Simon & Schuster
/
From Andy Borowtiz' Profiles In Ignorance book cover.

This hour Colin talks with comedian and The New Yorker columnist Andy Borowitz about his book Profiles in Ignorance, which explains how our nation’s elected leaders have grown dumb – and dumber.

GUESTS: 

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Colin McEnroe, Lily Tyson, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags

The Colin McEnroe Show politicianshumorbooks
Stay Connected
Jennifer LaRue
Jennifer LaRue is a freelance writer, editor, publicist, and producer. She’s written about health and travel for The Washington Post, published four children’s picture books, and hosted hundreds of virtual author talks during the pandemic. She’s a little bit giddy about producing for The Colin McEnroe Show.
See stories by Jennifer LaRue
Related Content