You tried, you did not conquer: When a book becomes unreadable

Published September 14, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT
..les livres..
Helena de la Guardia / Getty Images
/
Moment RF
Book shop in Paris.

Most of us have books that we just can’t finish, no matter how many times we try. This hour is all about those books that we find unreadable, whether they’re too long, too difficult, too confusing, or too dated. We ask: what makes a book unreadable? Plus, we’ll learn about the Voynich Manuscript, an unreadable and undeciphered book, housed at Yale University’s Beinecke Library.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show bookshistorylanguage
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
