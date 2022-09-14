You tried, you did not conquer: When a book becomes unreadable
Most of us have books that we just can’t finish, no matter how many times we try. This hour is all about those books that we find unreadable, whether they’re too long, too difficult, too confusing, or too dated. We ask: what makes a book unreadable? Plus, we’ll learn about the Voynich Manuscript, an unreadable and undeciphered book, housed at Yale University’s Beinecke Library.
GUESTS:
- Rand Richards Cooper: Fiction writer, contributing editor at Commonweal, and restaurant critic for The Hartford Courant
- Dennis Duncan: Lecturer in English at University College London and author of Index, A History of the: A Bookish Adventure from Medieval Manuscripts to the Digital Age
- Juliet Lapidos: Ideas Editor for The Atlantic and author of the novel Talent
- Ray Clemens: Curator of Early Books and Manuscripts at Yale University’s Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library
Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.
The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.