The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

Jill Sobule sings, reflects on the impact of music, and celebrates finding lost things

Published September 15, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT
Singer-songwriter Jill Sobule joined Colin McEnroe in his Connecticut Public studio Thursday, September 15, 2022.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Singer-songwriter Jill Sobule joined Colin McEnroe in his Connecticut Public studio Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Jill Sobule is back in town, and in the studio with Colin. In this hour, Jill and Colin sing, discuss seventh grade, fanny packs, and the power of sad music, among many other topics.

Here are the songs featured in the show:

  • “Jetpack”
  • “Island of Lost Things”
  • “Strawberry Gloss” 
  • “Rainy Day Parade” 
  • “A Good Life” 

Jill Sobule performs at The Mark Twain House on Friday, September 16, 2022. 

GUEST: 

  • Jill Sobule: Award-winning singer, songwriter, and guitarist

Colin McEnroe, Eugene Amatruda, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
