Jill Sobule sings, reflects on the impact of music, and celebrates finding lost things

Jill Sobule is back in town, and in the studio with Colin. In this hour, Jill and Colin sing, discuss seventh grade, fanny packs, and the power of sad music, among many other topics.

Here are the songs featured in the show:



“Jetpack”

“Island of Lost Things”

“Strawberry Gloss”

“Rainy Day Parade”

“A Good Life”

Jill Sobule performs at The Mark Twain House on Friday, September 16 , 2022.

GUEST:



Jill Sobule : Award-winning singer, songwriter, and guitarist

Colin McEnroe, Eugene Amatruda, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.