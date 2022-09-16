© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose looks at ‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’ and ‘Paper Girls’

Published September 16, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Courtesy of Marvel Studios
Mark Ruffalo and Tatiana Maslany in ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.’

This week’s Nose watches two recent comic book television adaptations: She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, from Disney+, and the recently canceled Paper Girls, from Prime Video.

GUESTS: 

  • Rich Hollant: Principal at Co Lab, founder of Free Center, and Commissioner on Cultural Affairs for the city of Hartford
  • Jacques Lamarre: Playwright, and Chief Communications Officer at Buzz Engine
  • Tracy Wu Fastenberg: Development Officer at Connecticut Children’s

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags
The Colin McEnroe Show The Nosetelevisionpop culture
Stay Connected
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
See stories by Lily Tyson
Related Content