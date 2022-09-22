First come, first served: There is an art, and an etiquette, of queues

Well designed queues give you hope and feel fair, while poorly designed ones can ruin your day. Queues are everywhere around us, and not all are designed well. This hour, we talk about the art of the queue, the challenge of waiting in line, and when, if ever, cutting in line is appropriate.

GUESTS:



Richard Larson: Professor of Data, Systems, and Society at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Marie Helweg-Larsen: Professor of Psychology at Dickinson College

Jennifer Goff: Owner and Founder of Skip The Line

Steven Soifer: President of the American Restroom Association

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.