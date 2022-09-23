© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Nose looks at ‘Abbott Elementary,’ Apple’s Will Smith problem, and more

Published September 23, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
The cast of Abbott Elementary
ABC Entertainment
The cast of ’Abbott Elementary.’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week’s Nose uses the rug as its plan B.

Abbott Elementary is a mockumentary sitcom that airs on ABC, created by and starring Quinta Brunson. Think The Office, but set in a Philadelphia elementary school. It won two Primetime Emmy Awards last week, and its second season premiered this week.

And: Apple made a movie, Emancipation, that it expects will be worthy Oscar fodder. The only catch: It stars Will Smith, who is, ya know, banned from the Oscars and things. So now what?

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Sam Hadelman: Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn
  • Carolyn Paine: An actress, comedian, and dancer; she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance
  • Gene Seymour: A “writer, professional spectator, pop-culture maven, and jazz geek”

Colin McEnroe and Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident.
