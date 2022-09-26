Incarcerated Content Producers Challenge the Myth of Prison Reform

The purpose of incarceration in America is supposed to be a balance between punishment and reform, with the scales tipping toward reforms that can lead to redemption and a second chance after release. But that’s not been the experience of many currently and formerly incarcerated people.

Incarcerated influencers are sharing a view of prison life through TikTok videos, podcasts, and journalism, that show a more nuanced look at prison life, including the network of support, friendships, and mentors the incarcerated share with one another in the absence of significant reform

The content challenges misperceptions about incarceration that are often depicted in popular culture and it exposes the lack of formal opportunities available to help the incarcerated prepare for life after release.

Emily Bazelon is a staff writer for The New York Times Magazine and the co-host of the Slate Political Gabfest . She recently started The Prison Letters Project with the help of students from Yale Law School, where Emily is a lecturer.

Justin Paperny is a prison consultant, the co-founder of White Collar Advice and Prison Professors, and the author of Lessons From Prison.

Colin McEnroe, Cat Pastor, Lily Tyson, and Jonathan McNicol contributed to this show.

