‘A very particular set of skills’: A look at late-career Liam Neeson movies
If I say “Liam Neeson movie,” you picture, at this point, a pretty specific thing, right? It’s kind of an action-thriller. Neeson is avenging some wrong. It’s usually some wrong against his family. And it’s usually avenged with Neeson’s “particular set of skills.”
Basically, the movie is some version of Taken, right?
Well, Taken came out in 2008. Liam Neeson has been making these movies for 15 years now. He just turned 70, and he says he just made his 100th movie. (I’ve put a certain amount of effort into trying to figure out just what he’s counting to get to exactly 100, and I can’t quite do it, but I’ve decided we should just accept the guy’s count. Right?)
The Nose is off this week. In its place, a Not Necessarily the Nose-style look at late-career Liam Neeson, post-Taken Liam Neeson, doing-action-movies-into-his-70s Liam Neeson.
GUESTS:
- David Edelstein: America’s Greatest Living Film Critic
- Nate Fisher: A writer and comedian and cohost of the podcast A Closer Look
- Ben Lindbergh: Senior editor at The Ringer
- Stephen Marche: A novelist and essayist; his most recent book is The Next Civil War: Dispatches from the American Future
Colin McEnroe, Eugene Amatruda, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.