List making, listicles, lists of lists: An hour devoted to list culture
Lists feel especially suited to the digital age, but humans have been creating lists for a long time. So why are we drawn to lists? This hour, we look at the art and the utility of the list. And we talk to people who have created some lists we've especially enjoyed.
GUESTS:
- Liam Young: Author of List Cultures: Knowledge and Poetics from Mesopotamia to BuzzFeed, and an Associate Professor of Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University.
- Dan Kois: Editor and writer at Slate, where he recently wrote the list: “The 50 Greatest Fictional Deaths of All Time.” His novel Vintage Contemporaries comes out in January
- Ann Powers: NPR Music’s critic and correspondent
- Matt Dicks: West Hartford elementary school teacher, author of books including Twenty-One Truths About Love, MothStorySLAM champion, and co-founder and artistic director of Speak Up, a Hartford-based storytelling organization
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.