The Nose looks at ‘Andor’ and ‘I Love You, You Hate Me’
This week’s Nose clearly harassed a human with dark features and chose the wrong person to annoy.
Andor is the fourth live-action Star Wars series from Disney+. It is a prequel to Rogue One, which is a prequel to Star Wars. Andor follows thief-turned-spy Cassian Andor during the five years leading up to Rogue One. It is created by Tony Gilroy, who wrote Rogue One, and written in part by Tony and his brother Dan Gilroy and edited in part by Dan’s twin brother John Gilroy.
And: I Love You, You Hate Me is a two-part Peacock docuseries about Barney the Purple Dinosaur.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Angela Lansbury, Broadway luminary and ‘Murder, She Wrote’ star, dies at 96 She also excelled as the world’s most evil mother in the film ‘The Manchurian Candidate’
- Kanye West’s Posts Land Him in Trouble on Social Media The rapper, who now goes by Ye, made antisemitic remarks on Instagram and Twitter that were widely criticized. They came after he wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week.
- Is There a Future for Late-Night Talk Shows? Big changes are coming to the longtime staple of television programming, as the genre struggles to make the leap to the streaming world.
- How the Glengarry Glen Ross “Coffee Is for Closers” Scene Got Made Alec Baldwin, James Foley, and more reveal an oral history of one of the most quotable movie scenes ever.
- The Best TV Shows of 2022…So Far Severance, The Rehearsal, Borgen, Tokyo Vice, and more series to catch up on before the next wave of television hits.
- Guillermo del Toro Defends Scorsese After ‘Cruel’ Essay Calls Him ‘Uneven Talent’: ‘This Article Baited Them Traffic, but At What Cost?’
- ‘Amsterdam’ Stands To Lose Nearly $100 Million: What This Means For Upscale Movies
- Dunkin' Donuts Devalues Rewards Points, Enraging Customers: ‘I No Longer Run on Dunkin’ “Don’t try to piss on me and tell me it’s raining,” said one longtime Dunkin' customer.
- Sorry, Gen X, the thumbs up emoji is actually hostile
- I’m too uncool to know which thumbs-up emoji is uncool so someone help me.
- New ‘Naked Gun’ Movie A Go At Paramount With Liam Neeson In Talks To Star And ‘Lonely Island’s Akiva Schaffer Directing
- Austin Powers References Are Comedy’s Hottest Mini-Trend
GUESTS:
- Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast
- Carolyn Paine: An actress, comedian, and dancer; she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance
- Pedro Soto: President and CEO of Hygrade Precision Technologies
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.
