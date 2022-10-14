The Nose looks at ‘Andor’ and ‘I Love You, You Hate Me’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week’s Nose clearly harassed a human with dark features and chose the wrong person to annoy.

Andor is the fourth live-action Star Wars series from Disney+. It is a prequel to Rogue One, which is a prequel to Star Wars. Andor follows thief-turned-spy Cassian Andor during the five years leading up to Rogue One. It is created by Tony Gilroy, who wrote Rogue One, and written in part by Tony and his brother Dan Gilroy and edited in part by Dan’s twin brother John Gilroy.

And: I Love You, You Hate Me is a two-part Peacock docuseries about Barney the Purple Dinosaur.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:



GUESTS:



Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast

A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the podcast Carolyn Paine: An actress, comedian, and dancer; she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance

An actress, comedian, and dancer; she is founder, director, and choreographer of Pedro Soto: President and CEO of Hygrade Precision Technologies

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

