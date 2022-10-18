It’s no mystery why we’re drawn to crime fiction
Mysteries have been popular for centuries. This hour we ask: why are we drawn to this genre? Plus, we’ll look at the television detective, and discuss true crime podcasts.
GUESTS:
- Martin Edwards: Crime novelist and author of the new book The Life of Crime: Detecting the History of Mysteries and Their Creators
- Gene Seymour: A “writer, professional spectator, pop-culture maven, and jazz geek”
- Alexandra Petri: Columnist for The Washington Post and the author of Nothing Is Wrong And Here Is Why
- Nick Quah: Podcast critic for Vulture and New York Magazine
