It’s no mystery why we’re drawn to crime fiction

Mysteries have been popular for centuries. This hour we ask: why are we drawn to this genre? Plus, we’ll look at the television detective, and discuss true crime podcasts.

GUESTS:



Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter .

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.