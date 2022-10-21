The Nose looks at ‘Confess, Fletch’ and ‘Athena’
Confess, Fletch is the third movie in the Fletch series, the first in 33 years, and the first to star Jon Hamm, rather than Chevy Chase, in the title role. It premieres on Showtime on October 28.
And: Athena is a French-language epic action tragedy directed by Romain Gavras, the son of the two-time Academy Award-winning Greek-French filmmaker Costa-Govras. Athena's opening shot, which runs more than 10 minutes without a (detectable, at least) cut, has been much discussed. It premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, where it won the Premio Arca Cinema Giovani — the Young Cinema Award — and it hit Netflix in September.
- Taylor Swift Has Clocked In and Finally Released Midnights
- Kanye West to buy the conservative-friendly social site Parler
- 1776’s Sara Porkalob Has Some Notes
- Bakery Creates ‘Pan Solo,’ a 6-Foot Replica of ‘Star Wars’ Hero Made of Bread A California bakery made Han Solo frozen in carbonite out of bread. Passers-by “kind of don’t believe you that it’s made out of dough,” a baker said.
- New details emerge about Bill Murray’s alleged misconduct Production on Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut stalled months ago due to Murray’s behavior
- How Colleen Hoover Rose to Rule the Best-Seller List With legions of devoted fans and a knack for high-voltage emotional drama, Hoover has sold more than 20 million books. And she’s done it her way.
- ‘Twisters’ Forecast For Spring Start As Universal, Amblin Finalize Director For Sequel
- ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ won’t be on TV this year. Here’s how to watch
- A raft of cancellations show a broken touring industry that’s linked to deeper #BrokenRecord crisis and why it needs to change!
- ‘Family Means No One Gets Left Behind’ An oral history of Lilo & Stitch, the Disney movie that almost brought hand-drawn animation back.
- Why My Favorite Character in The Breakfast Club Is the Janitor I used to idolize the teens in John Hughes movies — but I was so, so wrong.
- Everything You Need to Achieve the Twin Peaks Aesthetic Let the fog roll in, pour us a damn fine cup of coffee, and find us in the Black Lodge—it’s Twin Peaks season.
- Patti LuPone Isn‘t Retiring but Broadway Has ‘Dumbed Down the Audience’ by Turning Into ‘Disneyland, a Circus and Las Vegas’
- The Infinite Possibilities in a Tiny Smudge From Outer Space Astronomers have captured a poignant view of another planetary system in the making.
- Netflix Boards Untitled Adam Sandler-Safdie Brothers Project
- Criterion Lays Off 20 Percent of Staff in ‘Reorganization’ Move Criterion Collection president Peter Becker told IndieWire the layoffs were “meant to prepare the company for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”
- ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ ‘Blonde,’ and the Faux Feminism of 2022’s Most Debated Films “Brainwashed” documentarian Nina Menkes unpacks the botched messages behind this year’s “feminist” films with IndieWire.
GUESTS:
- Rich Hollant: Principal at CO:LAB, founder of Free Center, and commissioner on cultural affairs for the city of Hartford
- Mercy Quaye: Founder and principal consultant for The Narrative Project
