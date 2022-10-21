The Nose looks at ‘Confess, Fletch’ and ‘Athena’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week’s Nose wants to feel like it’s in the middle of a conversation … between inanimate objects.

Confess, Fletch is the third movie in the Fletch series, the first in 33 years, and the first to star Jon Hamm, rather than Chevy Chase, in the title role. It premieres on Showtime on October 28.

And: Athena is a French-language epic action tragedy directed by Romain Gavras, the son of the two-time Academy Award-winning Greek-French filmmaker Costa-Govras. Athena's opening shot, which runs more than 10 minutes without a (detectable, at least) cut, has been much discussed. It premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, where it won the Premio Arca Cinema Giovani — the Young Cinema Award — and it hit Netflix in September.

GUESTS:



Rich Hollant: Principal at CO:LAB, founder of Free Center, and commissioner on cultural affairs for the city of Hartford

Mercy Quaye: Founder and principal consultant for The Narrative Project

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.