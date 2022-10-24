Demystifying Thoreau

Henry David Thoreau is a bit of a polarizing figure. He has been both celebrated and criticized for his writing. He’s considered an inspirational figure for retreating to the woods but mocked for his reliance on his mother during that same period.

This hour, we look at the life and legacy of Henry David Thoreau and ask what his example can teach us about who is remembered and celebrated.

GUESTS:



Alex Beam: Author, journalist, and contributor to The Boston Globe

Author, journalist, and contributor to Tracy Fullerton: Director of the Game Innovation Lab at the University of Southern California and the designer and director of Walden, A Game

Director of the Game Innovation Lab at the University of Southern California and the designer and director of Laura Dassow Walls: Professor emeritus of English at the University of Notre Dame and the author of Henry David Thoreau: A Life

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired April 27, 2022.