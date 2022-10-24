© 2022 Connecticut Public

Demystifying Thoreau

Published October 24, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
Henry David Thoreau is a bit of a polarizing figure. He has been both celebrated and criticized for his writing. He’s considered an inspirational figure for retreating to the woods but mocked for his reliance on his mother during that same period.

This hour, we look at the life and legacy of Henry David Thoreau and ask what his example can teach us about who is remembered and celebrated.

GUESTS:

  • Alex Beam: Author, journalist, and contributor to The Boston Globe
  • Tracy Fullerton: Director of the Game Innovation Lab at the University of Southern California and the designer and director of Walden, A Game
  • Laura Dassow Walls: Professor emeritus of English at the University of Notre Dame and the author of Henry David Thoreau: A Life

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired April 27, 2022.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
