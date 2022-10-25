How U.S. policy makers do and don't factor in public opinion

In this hour, we investigate the relationship between public opinion and policy. We’ll explore to what extent public opinion impacts policy in the United States, and discuss public opinion and Supreme Court decisions. Plus, we’ll take a look at polling and how we understand public opinion.

Jennifer Dineen : Associate Professor in Residence in the School of Public Policy at the University of Connecticut, and Associate Director of UConn’s Center for Advancing Research, Methods, and Scholarship in Gun Injury Prevention

: Associate Professor in Residence in the School of Public Policy at the University of Connecticut, and Associate Director of UConn’s Center for Advancing Research, Methods, and Scholarship in Gun Injury Prevention Maya Sen : Professor of Public Policy at Harvard University whose newest book is The Judicial Tug of War: How Lawyers, Politicians, and Ideological Incentives Shape the American Judiciary

: Professor of Public Policy at Harvard University whose newest book is Scott Keeter: Senior Survey Advisor at Pew Research Center

Colin McEnroe, Dylan Reyes, and Taylor Doyle contributed to this show.