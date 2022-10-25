© 2022 Connecticut Public

How U.S. policy makers do and don't factor in public opinion

Published October 25, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT
In this hour, we investigate the relationship between public opinion and policy. We’ll explore to what extent public opinion impacts policy in the United States, and discuss public opinion and Supreme Court decisions. Plus, we’ll take a look at polling and how we understand public opinion.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe, Dylan Reyes, and Taylor Doyle contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
