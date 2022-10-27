A bigger table: A look at third parties and our political system

Why is the two-party system so entrenched here in the United States? This hour, we'll talk about third parties. We’ll learn about a new third party, discuss the history and political viability of third parties, and talk with a third party candidate.

Andrew Yang : Co-Founder and Co-Chair of the new “Forward Party.” He previously ran as a Democratic candidate for President and for Mayor of New York City

: Co-Founder and Co-Chair of the new “Forward Party.” He previously ran as a Democratic candidate for President and for Mayor of New York City Seth Masket : Professor of Political Science and the Director of the Center on American Politics at the University of Denver. He is the author of The Inevitable Party: Why Attempts to Kill the Party System Fail and How they Weaken Democracy , among other books

: Professor of Political Science and the Director of the Center on American Politics at the University of Denver. He is the author of , among other books Dr. Amy Chai: Independent Party Candidate for Connecticut’s Third U.S. Congressional District

Colin McEnroe, Dylan Reyes, and Jacob Gannon contributed to this show.