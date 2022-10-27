© 2022 Connecticut Public

A bigger table: A look at third parties and our political system

Published October 27, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT
Voting Independent
Donald Gruener
/
Getty Images
A ballot offering Democrat, Republican, or None of the Above, with the latter selected. Shallow depth-of-field with focus on checkmark.

Why is the two-party system so entrenched here in the United States? This hour, we'll talk about third parties. We’ll learn about a new third party, discuss the history and political viability of third parties, and talk with a third party candidate.

GUESTS: 

  • Andrew Yang: Co-Founder and Co-Chair of the new “Forward Party.” He previously ran as a Democratic candidate for President and for Mayor of New York City
  • Seth Masket: Professor of Political Science and the Director of the Center on American Politics at the University of Denver. He is the author of The Inevitable Party: Why Attempts to Kill the Party System Fail and How they Weaken Democracy, among other books
  • Dr. Amy Chai: Independent Party Candidate for Connecticut’s Third U.S. Congressional District

Colin McEnroe, Dylan Reyes, and Jacob Gannon contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
