The Nose looks at ‘Bros’ and ‘The Watcher’
Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.
This week’s Nose is, I don’t know, worrying about a volcano.
The Watcher is a thriller/mystery miniseries on Netflix created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan and (very loosely) based on the New York magazine story “The Haunting of a Dream House.” It stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Mia Farrow, and others, and it’s currently the No. 2 TV show on Netflix in the U.S.
And: Bros is a romantic comedy written by Billy Eichner and Nicholas Stoller and directed by Stoller. It stars Eichner and Luke Macfarlane, and it was a bit of a flop at the box office. It’s now available for rental on premium video on demand platforms.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Leslie Jordan, ‘Will & Grace’ and ‘American Horror Story’ Star, Dies at 67 in Car Accident
- Lenny Lipton, ‘Puff the Magic Dragon’ Lyricist and 3-D Film Pioneer, 82, Dies He used the royalties earned from the hit folk song, based on a poem he wrote in college, to fund decades of research into stereoscopic projection.
- Salman Rushdie has lost sight in one eye and use of one hand, says agent Full extent of injuries from ‘brutal attack’ on Satanic Verses author in New York state in August revealed
- Adidas cuts ties with Ye over antisemitic remarks that caused an uproar
- James Corden Finally Responded To Being Banned From A NYC Restaurant, And It Only Made Things Waaay Worse I just need someone to pull the surveillance footage.
- James Corden and the Dangers of Likability No one knows what an egg yolk omelet is, but we all know that TV hosts should be relatable. Or should they? That didn’t do Ellen DeGeneres any favors.
- This Woman Tweeted About Having Coffee Every Day With Her Husband — The Internet Tore Her Apart “I never thought someone could take what I said and turn it into something negative.”
- The Tale of the Racist Lesbian Emu Farmer is Shaking the Internet
- The Pet-Name Trend Humans Can’t Resist Why would anyone name their dog Kyle?
- A Secret Writers Room, a Rising Scribe and a Post-‘Skywalker’ Timeline: A Look Inside Damon Lindelof’s ’Star Wars’ Movie Justin Britt-Gibson is penning the script with Lindelof, with the film potentially bringing back some characters from the 2010s films.
- Kentucky man posed as a dead body on TikTok for 321 days. Now he’s going to be on ‘CSI’
- Relentless Angst and Uniformly Excellent Sex: How Colleen Hoover Became the Queen of BookTok
- New Seasons Of Doctor Who To Premiere Globally On Disney+ In 2023
- Warner Bros. Discovery To Axe $2 Billion Worth Of Movies And Shows As Part Of Brutal Cost-Saving Efforts
- The Fake Spirit Halloween meme shows the most frightening costume this year is a millennial cliché We should all fear the upper-class influencer or east London sommelier, because nothing is darker than facing your own unoriginality
GUESTS:
- Rebecca Castellani: Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer
- Jacques Lamarre: A playwright and chief communications officer at Buzz Engine
- Tracy Wu Fastenberg: Development officer at Connecticut Children’s
The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!
Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.