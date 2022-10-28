© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose looks at ‘Bros’ and ‘The Watcher’

Published October 28, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
Key art for the Netflix miniseries ‘The Watcher.’
Netflix
Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s ‘The Watcher.’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week’s Nose is, I don’t know, worrying about a volcano.

The Watcher is a thriller/mystery miniseries on Netflix created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan and (very loosely) based on the New York magazine story “The Haunting of a Dream House.” It stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Mia Farrow, and others, and it’s currently the No. 2 TV show on Netflix in the U.S.

And: Bros is a romantic comedy written by Billy Eichner and Nicholas Stoller and directed by Stoller. It stars Eichner and Luke Macfarlane, and it was a bit of a flop at the box office. It’s now available for rental on premium video on demand platforms.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Rebecca Castellani: Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer
  • Jacques Lamarre: A playwright and chief communications officer at Buzz Engine
  • Tracy Wu Fastenberg: Development officer at Connecticut Children’s

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

