The Nose looks at ‘Bros’ and ‘The Watcher’

This week’s Nose is, I don’t know, worrying about a volcano.

The Watcher is a thriller/mystery miniseries on Netflix created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan and (very loosely) based on the New York magazine story “The Haunting of a Dream House.” It stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Mia Farrow, and others, and it’s currently the No. 2 TV show on Netflix in the U.S.

And: Bros is a romantic comedy written by Billy Eichner and Nicholas Stoller and directed by Stoller. It stars Eichner and Luke Macfarlane, and it was a bit of a flop at the box office. It’s now available for rental on premium video on demand platforms.

Rebecca Castellani: Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer

Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer Jacques Lamarre: A playwright and chief communications officer at Buzz Engine

A playwright and chief communications officer at Buzz Engine Tracy Wu Fastenberg: Development officer at Connecticut Children’s

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.