Three poets celebrate the freedom of poetry
This hour, we celebrate poetry with three contemporary poets.
GUESTS:
- Margaret Gibson: The seventh poet laureate of Connecticut; her most recent collection is The Glass Globe
- Yanyi: Writes the advice column The Reading for creative writers; his most recent poetry collection is Dream of the Divided Field
- Matthew Zapruder: A poet, professor, and the author of Why Poetry; his most recent poetry collection is Father’s Day
Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired April 28, 2022.