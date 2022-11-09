© 2022 Connecticut Public

At long last, Election Day is behind us

Published November 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST
"I Voted Today!" stickers rest on a chair at the Manchester High School polling station.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Stickers for voters rest on a chair at the Manchester High School polling station on November 08, 2022.

Listen live Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The one thing we knew for sure was that by the time we got to today, Election Day would be over.

And it is.

This hour, we regroup after a long night and try to figure out what we’ve figured out by today.

And we do our best not to start immediately talking about 2024. Hopefully.

GUESTS:

  • Dan Barry: Longtime reporter and columnist for The New York Times; his most recent book is This Land: America, Lost and Found
  • Matt Grossmann: Director of the Institute for Public Policy and Social Research and professor of political science at Michigan State University and he hosts The Science of Politics podcast
  • Bethany Teachman: Professor of psychology and director of clinical training at the University of Virginia

Colin McEnroe, Cat Pastor, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident.
