At long last, Election Day is behind us

Listen live Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The one thing we knew for sure was that by the time we got to today, Election Day would be over.

And it is.

This hour, we regroup after a long night and try to figure out what we’ve figured out by today.

And we do our best not to start immediately talking about 2024. Hopefully.

GUESTS:



Dan Barry: Longtime reporter and columnist for The New York Times ; his most recent book is This Land: America, Lost and Found

Longtime reporter and columnist for ; his most recent book is Matt Grossmann: Director of the Institute for Public Policy and Social Research and professor of political science at Michigan State University and he hosts The Science of Politics podcast

Director of the Institute for Public Policy and Social Research and professor of political science at Michigan State University and he hosts podcast Bethany Teachman: Professor of psychology and director of clinical training at the University of Virginia

Colin McEnroe, Cat Pastor, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show.