The Colin McEnroe Show

What’s in a word? A look at the ways words change

Published November 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST
Empty Scrabble Blocks
Lew Robertson/Getty Images
/
Stone RF

This hour we investigate the ways words change when they enter our discourse and how they acquire new meanings, or sometimes even lose their meanings.

We look at specific examples, discuss how the internet is influencing language, and learn about how dictionaries interact with the evolving nature of words.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired May 16, 2022.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
