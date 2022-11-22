The art of the recipe: Gravestones, fictional worlds, and cookbooks (of course)

This hour is all about recipes. We'll talk with someone who makes recipes found on gravestones, consider what makes an effective recipe, the history of the modern recipe, and the art of the recipe introduction. Plus, we'll look at the phenomenon of pop culture cookbooks.

GUESTS:



Rosie Grant: Posts gravestone recipes and cemetery stories on her TikTok and Instagram accounts

Helen Zoe Veit: Associate Professor of History at Michigan State University

Chandra Ram: Cookbook author, food writer, and the Associate Editorial Director of Food for "Food & Wine"

Francis Lam: Host of "The Splendid Table," and Vice President and Editor-in-Chief at Clarkson Potter

Dinah Bucholz: Author of The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook and The Unofficial Narnia Cookbook

Colin McEnroe and Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show.