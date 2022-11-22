© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

The art of the recipe: Gravestones, fictional worlds, and cookbooks (of course)

Published November 22, 2022 at 12:18 PM EST
Old recipe box
EB Photography
/
Getty Images

This hour is all about recipes. We'll talk with someone who makes recipes found on gravestones, consider what makes an effective recipe, the history of the modern recipe, and the art of the recipe introduction. Plus, we'll look at the phenomenon of pop culture cookbooks.

GUESTS: 

  • Rosie Grant: Posts gravestone recipes and cemetery stories on her TikTok and Instagram accounts
  • Helen Zoe Veit: Associate Professor of History at Michigan State University
  • Chandra Ram: Cookbook author, food writer, and the Associate Editorial Director of Food for “Food & Wine”
  • Francis Lam: Host of “The Splendid Table,” and Vice President and Editor-in-Chief at Clarkson Potter
  • Dinah Bucholz: Author of The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook and The Unofficial Narnia Cookbook

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Colin McEnroe and Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show.

Tags
The Colin McEnroe Show foodpop culturehistory
Stay Connected
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
See stories by Lily Tyson
Related Content